Man Injures 2 Police Officers in Southern France - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th December, 2020) A twenty-year-old man attacked two municipal policemen in the Vaucluse department in southern France, the Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper reported on Wednesday, adding that both officers had been injured.

According to the media outlet, the incident took place on Wednesday morning in the Bollene commune.

The assailant, who was reportedly armed with a knife, was on the list of persons suspected of radicalization.

Two police officers were slightly injured, one of them in the neck. The attacker was neutralized with a taser and taken into custody.

The Montpellier police are probing the incident. The anti-terrorist prosecutor's office is not involved in the investigation, according to the newspaper.