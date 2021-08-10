UrduPoint.com

Man Jailed 12 Years For Stabbing Police Officer In Japan - Reports

Tue 10th August 2021

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th August, 2021) A Japanese court on Tuesday sentenced 35-year old Yujiro Limori to 12 years in prison for stabbing a police officer and stealing his handgun in western Osaka Prefecture back in 2019, Kyodo News reported.

Limori, who was charged with attempted murder and robbery, was reportedly diagnosed with schizophrenia by two psychiatrists before and after his indictment, raising questions about his fitness to stand trial or take responsibility for his actions. However, the judge pointed out that schizophrenia greatly influenced his behavior, but he acted "rationally and flexibly" at the time of committing the crime.

According to the news outlet, Limori stabbed the policeman in his chest and other parts with a kitchen knife on June 16, 2019, and fled the scene. The attack sparked a manhunt with police using loudspeakers at a railway station to warn people to be on alert.

On June 17, the police found the perpetrator in a mountainous area in northern Osaka Prefecture not far from the crime scene and arrested him.

The attacked officer suffered several stab wounds, fell into a coma but has since recovered and returned to work in January 2020.

