Man Killed After Being Hit By Falling Concrete In Tokyo
September 03, 2024
TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) A man was killed after being hit by a piece of concrete that fell from a building at a demolition site in central Tokyo on Monday, local media reported.
The 67-year-old man, Masanori Yokoyama, a security guard who was directing traffic at the site in the capital's Minato Ward, was sent to hospital with his head bleeding, but died three and a half hours later, Jiji Press reported, citing the Metropolitan Police Department.
The piece of concrete, apparently part of an exterior wall of the building, fell from the fifth floor through a construction enclosure, the report said.
The report quoted another security guard who was nearby at the time of the accident as saying that an exterior wall suddenly came off and what appeared to be a stone fell and hit the victim while he was sweeping the street.
