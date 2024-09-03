Open Menu

Man Killed After Being Hit By Falling Concrete In Tokyo

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 03, 2024 | 11:50 AM

Man killed after being hit by falling concrete in Tokyo

TOKYO, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) A man was killed after being hit by a piece of concrete that fell from a building at a demolition site in central Tokyo on Monday, local media reported.

The 67-year-old man, Masanori Yokoyama, a security guard who was directing traffic at the site in the capital's Minato Ward, was sent to hospital with his head bleeding, but died three and a half hours later, Jiji Press reported, citing the Metropolitan Police Department.

The piece of concrete, apparently part of an exterior wall of the building, fell from the fifth floor through a construction enclosure, the report said.

The report quoted another security guard who was nearby at the time of the accident as saying that an exterior wall suddenly came off and what appeared to be a stone fell and hit the victim while he was sweeping the street.

Related Topics

Accident Police Died Traffic Man Tokyo SITE Media From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 September 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 September 2024

3 hours ago
 GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working env ..

GB Speaker stresses importance of safe working environment for women

12 hours ago
 Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab ..

Funeral prayer of Mother in Law of Governor Punjab, Sardar Salim Haider Khan mot ..

12 hours ago
 Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring eco ..

Efforts to be made for talks with KPK to bring economic stability: Senator

12 hours ago
 IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecti ..

IUCN Pakistan celebrates World Beach Day: Protecting Shores, Conserving wildlife

12 hours ago
Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to ..

Commissioner Loralai distributes posting orders to 11 new employees of Revenue D ..

12 hours ago
 Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seiz ..

Police arrests criminal in injured condition, seized car, weapons

12 hours ago
 Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for ..

Qaiser urges PTI to initiate dialogue process for resolving political issues

12 hours ago
 Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues ..

Kashmiri struggle for self-determination continues: AJK PM

12 hours ago
 MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitmen ..

MNA visits ICT rural schools; highlights commitment to educational improvement

12 hours ago
 Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various ar ..

Over 121,000 trees planted in Karachi's various areas: Commissioner told

12 hours ago

More Stories From World