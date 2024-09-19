Man killed during police operation in New Caledonia

(@FahadShabbir)

SaintLouis, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2024) A man was killed during an operation by French security forces in New Caledonia overnight into Thursday, authorities said, taking the death toll to 12 after four months of unrest in the French Pacific territory.

Clashes between French police and civilians were ongoing in Saint Louis, a heartland of the independence movement just south of the capital Noumea, an AFP journalist reported.

"Why are you killing our children? We have no weapons," said Brigitte, a woman in Saint-Louis who only gave her first name.

Police are looking for around a dozen people suspected of involvement in attacks on security forces.

"We're not terrorists, we're not in a state of war," said one mother in the village where the security operation was ongoing on Thursday.

Unrest broke out in mid-May in New Caledonia over Paris's plan for voting reforms that Indigenous Kanak people fear would leave them in a permanent minority, crushing their hopes for independence.

Some demonstrators barricaded roads and burned or looted cars, businesses and public buildings.

France sent thousands of troops and police to the archipelago, almost 17,000 kilometres (10,600 miles) from Paris.

In violence not seen since the near-civil war of the 1980s, hundreds of people were injured and the material damage was estimated at around 2.2 billion Euros ($2.4 billion).

The electoral change -- which requires altering the French constitution -- has effectively been in limbo since President Emmanuel Macron dissolved parliament for new elections that in July produced a lower house with no clear majority.

While unrest in the South Pacific territory has ebbed since mid-July, the road to Saint-Louis in the south of the archipelago's main island Grande Terre remains closed.

For the 1,200 inhabitants of Saint-Louis, the only way in or out is by foot after presenting an ID at checkpoints in the north and south.

Only emergency services and ambulances can otherwise cross into the village.

Almost all other roadblocks across New Caledonia have been lifted, but a curfew between 10 pm and 5 am remains in place.

Since June 19, 13 pro-independence activists have been arrested. Seven are currently in prison, including five in mainland France.