Man Killed in 6th Shooting Incident Since June in French City of Grenoble

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) One man was killed and another injured in a shooting that took place early on Tuesday in the French southwestern city of Grenoble, the France Bleu Isere media outlet reported, adding that this is the sixth of such incidents since June.

The shooting happened in the area around midnight local time, when the unknown assailant opened fire on a car with two people inside.

A passenger, a man in his thirties, died, and the driver was injured. The rescue services took him to the hospital.

The incident was the sixth shooting since June 27 and the third to be fatal, the media outlet noted. The previous shooting occurred on Sunday in another part of Grenoble. As a result, a man in his thirties was killed.

Local police unions say the security situation in the area has recently deteriorated. They have also condemned the atmosphere of terror in the city's neighborhoods.