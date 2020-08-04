UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Killed In 6th Shooting Incident Since June In French City Of Grenoble

Sumaira FH 19 minutes ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Man Killed in 6th Shooting Incident Since June in French City of Grenoble

One man was killed and another injured in a shooting that took place early on Tuesday in the French southwestern city of Grenoble, the France Bleu Isere media outlet reported, adding that this is the sixth of such incidents since June

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2020) One man was killed and another injured in a shooting that took place early on Tuesday in the French southwestern city of Grenoble, the France Bleu Isere media outlet reported, adding that this is the sixth of such incidents since June.

The shooting happened in the area around midnight local time, when the unknown assailant opened fire on a car with two people inside.

A passenger, a man in his thirties, died, and the driver was injured. The rescue services took him to the hospital.

The incident was the sixth shooting since June 27 and the third to be fatal, the media outlet noted. The previous shooting occurred on Sunday in another part of Grenoble. As a result, a man in his thirties was killed.

Local police unions say the security situation in the area has recently deteriorated. They have also condemned the atmosphere of terror in the city's neighborhoods.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police France Driver Car Died Grenoble Man June Sunday Media

Recent Stories

High time to realize dangers to Pakistan's existen ..

8 minutes ago

India pushing the region to brink of war, AJK Pres ..

8 minutes ago

Huawei Mobile Services Ecosystem Reaches New Heigh ..

13 minutes ago

HRW slams imposition of curfew in Occupied Kashmir

16 minutes ago

Cengiz Coskun says he received many marriage propo ..

24 minutes ago

UAE Government, UN75 launch ‘Future Possibilitie ..

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.