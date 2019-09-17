UrduPoint.com
Man Killed In Haiti During Protests Over Fuel Shortages, Price Hikes - Reports

Tue 17th September 2019

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) A man was killed in the Carrefour commune near Haiti's capital of Port-au-Prince during protests against a shortage of petroleum products and price hikes in the market, local media reported Tuesday.

According to the protesters, the police patrol is responsible for the man's death. The demonstrators grew indignant after the incident and started throwing stones at the police, who responded by firing several shots in the air, according to the Haiti Standard newspaper.

Many people in the protest zone were injured.

School activities and transportation services have been suspended in some areas of the capital due to the second week of protests.

The fuel shortages, which have sparked the massive protests in the country, are the result of last year's collapse of the PetroCaribe Accord, under which Haiti received cheap Venezuelan crude oil worth $4.3 billion over the last 10 years. According to the Liberation news media outlet, Haiti has paid for only 60 percent of the oil upfront, while the rest of the revenues have gone to the PetroCaribe Fund, a capital account for social welfare projects like health care, education and transport.

However, the Haitian authorities have reportedly misappropriated $2 billion of the fund, which caused an outrage among the people, causing protests to break out over the past year.

