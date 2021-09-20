UrduPoint.com

Man Kills Five People When Evicted From Kazakhstan Home

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 11:59 PM

Man kills five people when evicted from Kazakhstan home

A man shot dead two police officers and three other people on Monday when the authorities evicted him from his home in Almaty, Kazakhstan's biggest city, police said

Almaty, Kazakhstan, Sept 20 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :A man shot dead two police officers and three other people on Monday when the authorities evicted him from his home in Almaty, Kazakhstan's biggest city, police said.

A police statement carried by Russian news agencies said that a man served an eviction notice "opened fire" on court bailiffs, police officers and emergency ministry officials before being detained and disarmed.

In addition to the two police officers, the shooter killed the "new owner" of the property, another civilian and a court bailiff, Almaty's deputy police chief Rustam Abdrakhmanov told journalists near the crime scene.

The man fired at his victims with a hunting rifle, said Abdrakhmanov, adding that women and children had been in the property at the time.

