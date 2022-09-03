'Man of the hole' dies, last known survivor of Amazon tribe

(@FahadShabbir)

For more than 20 years he lived alone in the Brazilian Amazon eating nuts, fruit and game -- a symbol of the struggle of indigenous people who exist in isolation in the rainforest

Brasilia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2022 ) :For more than 20 years he lived alone in the Brazilian Amazon eating nuts, fruit and game -- a symbol of the struggle of indigenous people who exist in isolation in the rainforest.

Now this man whose very name was unknown is dead, and his passing has made headlines around the world.

His life was marked by massacres that left him as the lone survivor of a small tribe attacked by gunmen apparently hired by ranchers seeking to exploit the pristine Amazon.

He was found dead lying in a hammock on August 23 in Tanaru Indigenous Territory. Authorities found no signs of violence and believe he died of natural causes.

The man was covered in the bright feathers of a bird called the guacamaya, a kind of macaw, local news reports said.

The Tanaru Indigenous Territory covers 8,000 hectares (30 square miles) of protected rainforest in Brazil's southwestern Rondonia state, bordering Bolivia. The reserve is surrounded by sprawling cattle ranches.

Rife with rogue miners and wood cutters whose work is illegal, it is one of the most dangerous regions of Brazil, according to the Survival International NGP.

The Tanaru land "is like an oasis of green in the sea of destruction," said NGO director Fiona Watson.