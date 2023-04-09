Man Opens Fire at Kiev Store From Kalashnikov Rifle - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2023) An unknown individual has opened fire from a Kalashnikov assault rifle at a store in Kiev, Ukrainian media report.

According to security camera footage, a resident of the Ukrainian capital entered into a verbal skirmish with another man in front of a store in Kiev, according to Ukrainian news portal Strana.

ua.

Following the verbal altercation, the man opened fire at the store building from a Kalashnikov rifle and left.

There have been no reports of injuries following the incident.