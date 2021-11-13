Man pardons son’s murderer due to illness of his mother

(@FahadShabbir)

Yehia Al Shujabi says he has decided to pardon the killer just because his mother was ill.

RIYADH: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 13th, 2021) A man unconditionally pardoned murderer of his son just because of the illness of the latter’s mother, Gulf news reported on Saturday.

Yehia al Shujabi, a Saudi father, visited the family of the killer of his son Mohammad in South-west region of Asir but as the mother of the alleged killer saw him coming she just collapsed on the ground.

He told the family that he had decided to pardon the killer of his son and would not get anything from this as “compensation”.

“I’m satisfied as I seek reward from Almighty Allah,” the man whose nickname is Abu Mohammad said.

“I will not accept blood money from the accused or his family,” he further said. However, the man did not mention the illness the mother of the killer was suffering from.

“I don’t feel sorrow over this decision. I didn’t take a single Riyal, because I am doing all this for Allah,” he added.

As the information spread, Asir Governor Prince Turki bin Talal visited Abu Mohammad in his house and appreciated him for his exemplary behavior.