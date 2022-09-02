Man Pleads Guilty to Assaulting US Capitol Police Officer Who Died After January 6 Riot

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2022) A New Jersey man who used pepper spray against two police officers during the January 6, 2021 riot at the US Capitol pleaded guilty to two felony assault charges, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"Julian Elie Khater, 33, of Somerset, New Jersey, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to two counts of assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers with a dangerous weapon," the release said on Thursday. "Khater sprayed pepper spray from a cannister in his right hand at the officers. He first sprayed a US Capitol Police Officer, identified in court documents as 'Officer B.

S.,' in the face."

According to The Washington Post, those initials stand for Brian Sicknick, the Capitol Police Officer who died at a local hospital on the evening of January 7, 2021 after succumbing to injuries incurred while physically engaging with protesters the day before.

After being pepper sprayed by Khater, Sicknick then "turned his head away and retreated from the police line," the Justice Department statement said.

Khater will be sentenced on December 13 and faces a statutory maximum of 20 years in prison, the release added.