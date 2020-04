The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday it had detained a young man in Siberia's Tyumen region for planning a mass murder in a local educational facility

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2020) The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday it had detained a young man in Siberia's Tyumen region for planning a mass murder in a local educational facility.

"The Russian Federal Security Service has detained a Tyumen region resident, born in 2001 and preparing an armed attack on a regional educational facility.

The Russian Investigative Committee's Tyumen region department has opened a criminal case against him ... on charges of preparing a murder of two and more persons," the FSB said in a statement.

A smooth-bore sporting gun with shells, two hunting knives, communication devices, ammonium nitrate and instructions on making improvised explosive devices have been seized from the detained person, the security service added.

The detained man has admitted his intention to commit the crime.