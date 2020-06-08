Man Rams Car Into George Floyd Protesters in US City of Seattle, Shoots 1 Person - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) A man has driven a car into a group of George Floyd protesters in the northwestern US city of Seattle and opened fire from his vehicle, injuring a person, The Seattle Times reported.

The incident happened in the densely populated district of Capitol Hill on Sunday night.

The injured man, 27, was rushed to a hospital and is in stable condition.

After opening fire, the driver went out, brandishing his gun and headed toward police. He has been detained, according to the newspaper.

The US has been gripped by protests since the in-custody death of African American man George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May.