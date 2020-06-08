UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Rams Car Into George Floyd Protesters In US City Of Seattle, Shoots 1 Person - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 08th June 2020 | 10:40 AM

Man Rams Car Into George Floyd Protesters in US City of Seattle, Shoots 1 Person - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) A man has driven a car into a group of George Floyd protesters in the northwestern US city of Seattle and opened fire from his vehicle, injuring a person, The Seattle Times reported.

The incident happened in the densely populated district of Capitol Hill on Sunday night.

The injured man, 27, was rushed to a hospital and is in stable condition.

After opening fire, the driver went out, brandishing his gun and headed toward police. He has been detained, according to the newspaper.

The US has been gripped by protests since the in-custody death of African American man George Floyd in Minneapolis in late May.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Driver Vehicle Car Man Capitol Hill George Minneapolis Seattle May Sunday From

Recent Stories

Local Press: UAE will reinvent itself and can emer ..

27 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 8 June 2020

27 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Academic year to start August 30: Minister of Educ ..

8 hours ago

Bahrain reports 362 coronavirus infections

9 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 3,045 new COVID-19 cases

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.