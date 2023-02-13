UrduPoint.com

Man Rescued In Turkey Over 6 Days After Earthquake - Russian Emergencies Ministry

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2023 | 04:50 AM

Man Rescued in Turkey Over 6 Days After Earthquake - Russian Emergencies Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2023) Rescuers of the emergency ministries of Russia, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan have pulled out a man from the rubble in Turkey more than six days after the earthquake, the Russian Emergencies Ministry (EMERCOM) informs.

"At the site of the work of the Russian team, the joint efforts of rescuers of the emergency ministries of Russia, Belarus and Kyrgyzstan saved a person during search and rescue operations in Turkey. The man was saved more than 160 hours after the earthquake," EMERCOM said.

The rescue operation lasted for over four hours and was carried out in the dark amid risks of a possible collapse of structures.

The man received medical assistance right inside the rubble and was later taken to the hospital.

According to the latest update from Turkey's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD), the death toll from the devastating earthquakes in Turkey stands at over 29,600 people. More than 80,000 people were injured.

