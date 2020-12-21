UrduPoint.com
Man Responsible For Gunfire Attack In Germany's Halle Sentenced To Life - Reports

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 21st December 2020 | 06:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2020) A person responsible for a gunfire attack near a synagogue in the German city of Halle was sentenced to life in prison, German media reported on Monday.

The regional court in Maumburg ruled on the sentence for Stephan Balliet, 28, die Welt reported.

Balliet attacked a synagogue on October 9, 2019, during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur. Two people were killed in the shooting and two injured.

