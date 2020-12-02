UrduPoint.com
Man Responsible For Trier Car Ramming Incident Suspected Of Attempted Murder - Prosecutor

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd December, 2020) The driver responsible for the car ramming incident on a pedestrian street of Germany's southwestern city of Trier is suspected of attempted murder and causing grievous bodily harm, the city's senior prosecutor, Peter Fritzen, said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, a car crashed into a pedestrianized area, killing at least four people and injuring 15 others. The driver, a 51-year-old German citizen, was detained by the police.

"We are investigating him on suspicion of attempted murder in four cases, as well as grievous bodily harm in a number of cases.

We proceed from the fact that he acted cunningly during the attack in the city center ... using the car as a weapon," Fritzen said at a press conference, adding that the motive is yet to be established.

Meanwhile, interior minister of the state of Rhineland-Palatinate Roger Lewentz told reporters that according to the car track, the suspect was deliberately pursuing pedestrians to injure them.

