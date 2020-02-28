UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Returned From Iran With Coronavirus Disease Symptoms Quarantined In Vienna - Reports

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 28th February 2020 | 12:50 AM

Man Returned From Iran With Coronavirus Disease Symptoms Quarantined in Vienna - Reports

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th February, 2020) A man with coronavirus disease symptoms who has recently returned from infection-hit Iran to Austria has been hospitalized in Vienna, media reported on Thursday.

According to Kurier newspaper, the man was a member of a delegation led by Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg that visited Iran last week.

The patient returned from Iran on Monday and felt ill on Tuesday.

However, he was hospitalized only on Thursday, being placed in the isolation room of Kaiser Franz Josef hospital in Vienna. The results of his lab tests for COVID-19 are not ready yet.

On Tuesday, Austria's first two cases of coronavirus disease were detected in the southern state of Tyrol, bordering disease-stricken Italy.

As of Thursday, over 82,000 people worldwide have contracted COVID-19 of whom 2,800 have died and more than 33,000 have recovered.

Related Topics

Iran Died Vienna Man Austria Italy Media From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Gladiators beat United to go on top of HBL PSL 202 ..

29 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler opens edutainment complex

37 minutes ago

Listed companies report AED78.52 bn profit in 2019

1 hour ago

Dubai International Pharmaceuticals Conference con ..

1 hour ago

8th Emirates International Orthopedic Congress 202 ..

1 hour ago

EU to Launch Program to Monitor Economic Impact of ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.