Open Menu

Man Saved In Serbia After Eight Hours Buried In Collapsed Trench

Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 12:30 PM

Man saved in Serbia after eight hours buried in collapsed trench

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Rescuers in Serbia extracted the last worker who had been trapped after soil collapsed on a group of workers while they were digging a sewer pipeline trench, police said late Wednesday.

"Rescued after eight hours. Endless thanks to the firefighter-rescuers," Serbian Minister of internal affairs Ivica Dacic wrote on Instagram.

The accident occurred in the village of Petka, near Lazarevac, about 65 kilometres (40 miles) from the capital, Belgrade, when the earth buried the workers at a depth of about three meters.

Twenty firefighter-rescuers participated in the operation after they received a call about three workers being buried.

During the rescue operation, there was another soil collapse, which momentarily buried a member of the rescue unit as well.

That rescuer was quickly extracted, along with two of the buried workers, but the search for the last worker lasted eight hours.

"All three workers have been rescued, and they are all well. One of the firefighters, who also experienced a soil collapse, is also well," Dacic said.

Recent Stories

UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 mo ..

UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 months of 2024

4 minutes ago
 Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 202 ..

Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025

6 minutes ago
 Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute i ..

Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute in Italy

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew par ..

Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew partnership agreement

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2025

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025

4 hours ago
Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in ..

Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in 16th International Workshop o ..

11 hours ago
 Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritag ..

Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritage Days

11 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs o ..

12 hours ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah T ..

Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days

13 hours ago
 King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Isl ..

King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference

13 hours ago
 Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference kicks off in Ma ..

Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference kicks off in Manama Wednesday

13 hours ago

More Stories From World