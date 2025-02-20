Man Saved In Serbia After Eight Hours Buried In Collapsed Trench
Sumaira FH Published February 20, 2025 | 12:30 PM
Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2025) Rescuers in Serbia extracted the last worker who had been trapped after soil collapsed on a group of workers while they were digging a sewer pipeline trench, police said late Wednesday.
"Rescued after eight hours. Endless thanks to the firefighter-rescuers," Serbian Minister of internal affairs Ivica Dacic wrote on Instagram.
The accident occurred in the village of Petka, near Lazarevac, about 65 kilometres (40 miles) from the capital, Belgrade, when the earth buried the workers at a depth of about three meters.
Twenty firefighter-rescuers participated in the operation after they received a call about three workers being buried.
During the rescue operation, there was another soil collapse, which momentarily buried a member of the rescue unit as well.
That rescuer was quickly extracted, along with two of the buried workers, but the search for the last worker lasted eight hours.
"All three workers have been rescued, and they are all well. One of the firefighters, who also experienced a soil collapse, is also well," Dacic said.
Recent Stories
UAE hotels generate AED37.1 billion in first 10 months of 2024
Fakhar Zaman ruled out of ICC Champions Trophy 2025
Google pays €326 million to settle tax dispute in Italy
Sharjah Civil Aviation Department, Serco renew partnership agreement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 February 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 February 2025
Saud bin Saqr welcomes scientists participating in 16th International Workshop o ..
Folk crafts tell Egyptian tales at Sharjah Heritage Days
Shakhboot bin Nahyan welcomes Secretary-General at Ministry of Foreign Affairs o ..
Sultan Al Qasimi attends opening of 34th Sharjah Theatre Days
King of Bahrain receives participants of Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference
Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference kicks off in Manama Wednesday
More Stories From World
-
Iraqi brick workers risk health, life to keep families afloat4 minutes ago
-
Renault revs up profitability in 20244 minutes ago
-
Man saved in Serbia after eight hours buried in collapsed trench4 minutes ago
-
'Never lost heart': Japan back-up keeper plays again after nine-year wait24 minutes ago
-
'Never lost heart': Japan back-up keeper plays again after nine-year wait44 minutes ago
-
Trump turns against Zelensky -- and towards Russia1 hour ago
-
Trump administration takes aim at Pentagon spending1 hour ago
-
Dortmund ease into Champions League last 16 after Sporting stalemate1 hour ago
-
Fallen white-ball kings England in search of Champions Trophy revival1 hour ago
-
Depleted Australia face uphill battle at Champions Trophy1 hour ago
-
Yoon becomes South Korea's first sitting president to go on criminal trial2 hours ago
-
After rocky road, Havana's 'Cathedral of Ice Cream' back in from the cold2 hours ago