Man Sentenced To Almost 4 Years For Assaulting Officer During Capitol Breach - Reports

Tue 21st December 2021 | 04:50 AM

Man Sentenced to Almost 4 Years for Assaulting Officer During Capitol Breach - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st December, 2021) A Washington man was sentenced to nearly four years in prison for assaulting a law enforcement officer during the evens at the US Capitol on January 6, CNN reported.

Devlyn Thompson was sentenced to 46 months in prison by Judge Royce Lamberth after pleading guilty to the charges against him earlier this year, the report said on Monday.

Thompson struck a police officer with a metal baton, pepper sprayed police officers, threw objects at officers, and assisted others in the crowd to commit acts of violence against officers, according to court documents.

A Florida man on Friday was sentenced to over five years in prison - the longest yet for a defendant facing charges related to the January 6 Capitol breach - for throwing a wooden plank at police officers and spraying them with a fire extinguisher that he also later threw at officers.

More than 700 individuals have been arrested for crimes related to the January 6 US Capitol breach, including over 220 facing charges of impeding law enforcement, according to the Justice Department.

