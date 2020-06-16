UrduPoint.com
Man Sentenced To Jail For Raping And Sexually Harassing Seven Daughters

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 22 seconds ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 02:07 PM

James O’Reilly sentenced to 20-year jail after he was found guilty of raping and sexually assaulting his own seven daughters and younger sister in an Irish village.

DUBLIN: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 16th, 2020) A 75-year old man was sentenced to 20-year jail after he was found guilty of repeatedly raping and sexually abusing his seven daughters and younger sister, the reports said here on Tuesday.

James O’ Reilly, the resident of Kilnees, Ballynonty, a village in Ireland raped his teenage daughters. He also subjected the girls to torture, starvation and degradation for last 23 years.

The daughters and younger sister of the convict found some justice after the local court sentenced him to jail for 20-year imprisonment.

The judge observed that it was the age of the convict due to which he was sentenced to 20-year jail otherwise he would have described O’Reilly’s action as horrific, pointing to the escalating and repetitive nature of the offending.

Even one of his daughters gave birth to a child, her sister. The girls asked as to why the authorities did not take timely action and why they were not protected just because they were protect traveler family.

The victims were present there in the premises of the court when he was awarded punishment. Soon after the conviction, all the victim girls left the courtroom.

During the proceedings, the convict continued to deny the charges and did not show any remorse even at the time of his conviction.

The judge lauded the role of the victims and for their courage as they never hesitated to speak up about the ordeal they went through. The victim girls also asked other victims to speak up if they were subjected to rape and sexual assault by their father in the same community they lived in.

