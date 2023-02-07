Man sets himself ablaze outside Morocco consulate in Madrid

A Moroccan man sustained serious injuries after setting himself on fire outside the Moroccan consulate in Madrid on Tuesday, police and diplomatic sources told AFP

He was badly burnt and emergency services took him to hospital.

It took place in a northeastern district of the Spanish capital at around midday (1100 GMT), emergency services said.

"We treated a man who had suffered serious burns and took him to La Paz hospital," an emergency services spokesman told AFP.

Speaking to RTVE public television, an eyewitness who gave his name as Rasheed said he was in his car when he spotted a man on fire.

"I saw him running and there were people behind him trying to pull his clothes off," he said, adding that he saw someone dashing over with a fire extinguisher to try and put out the flames.

"From the way the flames were starting from his head, I think he had poured petrol over himself." Details of the incident were confirmed by a Moroccan diplomatic source.

"The person set himself on fire next to the consulate. We have no idea why he did it. It happened very quickly," the source told AFP.

The incident involved "a Moroccan man in his 40s who was registered with the consulate" but who had not entered the building, the source said.

"He arrived outside the consulate and quickly set himself on fire. People inside and others who were outside quickly going to help him until the ambulance turned up." Although the hospital was unable to give an update on his condition, a spokeswoman confirmed he had no family members with him.

Police sources confirmed the man "had set himself on fire outside the Moroccan consulate", saying he was of "Moroccan nationality" but it was unclear whether he had family in Spain.

Officers said there would be no investigation given that it was an incident "involving self-harm", although they said they would seek to contact any family or friends.