Man Shoots 2 Officers In Paris Police Station After Grabbing Gun
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 10, 2024 | 10:10 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) A man arrested for allegedly attacking a woman with a box cutter shot and seriously wounded two officers in a Paris police station on Thursday after grabbing one of their weapons.
A source close to the case said the incident happened in the French capital's 13th district shortly before 10:30 pm (2030 GMT), and that one of the officers' wounds were life-threatening.
The Paris public prosecutor's office later confirmed the source's account to AFP.
Paris police chief Laurent Nunez arrived at the scene around midnight, accompanied by prosecutor Laure Beccuau.
Nunez told reporters that the suspect had been arrested at around 10:00 pm for a "very violent attack on a woman" with a box cutter.
"The officers intervened and brought him back here (to the police station), and it was during his processing that he snatched the weapon" and "seriously" wounded the two officers, he said.
The officers were both immediately transferred to hospital, as was the suspect, who was himself seriously wounded by return fire, Nunez added.
"We are very worried about the state of health (of the officers)," he continued, lauding the station staff's "courage and responsiveness".
Nunez said an investigation was underway to establish the "circumstances" surrounding the incident.
Reached by AFP, the prosecutor's office said three investigations had been opened -- one into the "attempted murder of the woman", and one into the "attempted murder of persons holding public authority".
The third was being carried out by the IGPN, the national police's internal affairs department, to look into the use of "intentional violence with a weapon by a person holding public authority", as is routine when an officer uses their weapon.
The office said the suspect had been hospitalised with a chest wound, but his life was not in danger.
"The investigations should clarify the circumstances of the events, the identity of the suspect and his possible links to the female victim," it added.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi
Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph
Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank
NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta
In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of new storms
Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till May 15
PIPS collaborates with CfP to enhance technological, educational infrastructure
China launches new satellite
More Stories From World
-
Panama president-elect pledges to deport migrants who cross Darien Gap36 minutes ago
-
Slain Australian surfers' bodies arrive in US on journey home46 minutes ago
-
Olympiakos make history by reaching Europa Conference League final1 hour ago
-
S. Africa's top court hears critical Zuma election case1 hour ago
-
History-makers Atalanta reach Europa League final1 hour ago
-
Man shoots two officers in Paris police station: source close to case2 hours ago
-
Hamas says 'ball is completely' in Israel's hands in Gaza truce talks2 hours ago
-
Slain Australian surfers' bodies arrive in US on journey home2 hours ago
-
Tennis: Rome Open results - 1st update8 hours ago
-
Chad PM claims first-round win in presidential vote9 hours ago
-
Olympic torch relay completes its first day in France with arrival at Marseille's Velodrome9 hours ago
-
Nadal wants to lose fear factor after winning Rome opener9 hours ago