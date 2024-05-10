Man Shoots Two Officers In Paris Police Station: Source Close To Case
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 11:30 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) A man shot and seriously wounded two officers in a Paris police station on Thursday after grabbing a weapon, a source close to the case told AFP.
The officers had just arrested the man and were searching him when he seized one of their weapons and opened fire, according to a police source.
The source close to the case said the incident happened in the French capital's 13th district shortly before 10:30 pm (2030 GMT), adding that the officers were in critical care.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024
London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi
Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph
Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank
NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta
In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of new storms
Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till May 15
PIPS collaborates with CfP to enhance technological, educational infrastructure
China launches new satellite
More Stories From World
-
Egypt says Hamas, Israel must show 'flexibility' to seal Gaza truce deal6 minutes ago
-
Iceland's 'Mammoth' raises potential for carbon capture26 minutes ago
-
CPEC the crown jewel in China, Pakistan friendship: Ahsan Iqbal46 minutes ago
-
UK foreign minister David Cameron: life after Brexit56 minutes ago
-
Man shoots 2 officers in Paris police station after grabbing gun2 hours ago
-
Panama president-elect pledges to deport migrants who cross Darien Gap2 hours ago
-
Slain Australian surfers' bodies arrive in US on journey home2 hours ago
-
Olympiakos make history by reaching Europa Conference League final2 hours ago
-
S. Africa's top court hears critical Zuma election case2 hours ago
-
History-makers Atalanta reach Europa League final3 hours ago
-
Man shoots two officers in Paris police station: source close to case3 hours ago
-
Hamas says 'ball is completely' in Israel's hands in Gaza truce talks3 hours ago