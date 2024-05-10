Open Menu

Man Shoots Two Officers In Paris Police Station: Source Close To Case

Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Man shoots two officers in Paris police station: source close to case

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) A man shot and seriously wounded two officers in a Paris police station on Thursday after grabbing a weapon, a source close to the case told AFP.

The officers had just arrested the man and were searching him when he seized one of their weapons and opened fire, according to a police source.

The source close to the case said the incident happened in the French capital's 13th district shortly before 10:30 pm (2030 GMT), adding that the officers were in critical care.

Related Topics

Fire Police Police Station Paris Man Weapon

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 May 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 May 2024

3 hours ago
 London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate- ..

London, Frankfurt stocks hit record highs on rate-cut hopes

12 hours ago
 May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Han ..

May 9 culprits must be brought to logical end: Hanif Abbasi

12 hours ago
 Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy ..

Sanchez escapes through dust and gravel for nervy Giro triumph

12 hours ago
 Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn ..

Balochistan Assembly passes resolution to condemn May 9 attacks

12 hours ago
Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for riva ..

Spain govt vows to block hostile BBVA bid for rival bank

12 hours ago
 NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in ..

NADRA holds open court to resolve public issues in Quetta

12 hours ago
 In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of n ..

In south Brazil, race on to deliver aid ahead of new storms

12 hours ago
 Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till ..

Appeals against cipher case verdict adjourned till May 15

12 hours ago
 PIPS collaborates with CfP to enhance technologica ..

PIPS collaborates with CfP to enhance technological, educational infrastructure

12 hours ago
 China launches new satellite

China launches new satellite

12 hours ago

More Stories From World