Man Shoots Two Officers In Paris Police Station: Source Close To Case
Muhammad Irfan Published May 10, 2024 | 03:10 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th May, 2024) A man shot and seriously wounded two officers in a Paris police station on Thursday after grabbing a weapon, a source close to the case told AFP.
The officers had just arrested the man and were searching him when he seized one of their weapons and opened fire, according to a police source.
The source close to the case said the incident happened in the French capital's 13th district shortly before 10:30 pm (2030 GMT), adding that the officers were in critical care.
