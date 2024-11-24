Open Menu

Man Shot Dead After Firing Near Israel Embassy In Jordan

Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Man shot dead after firing near Israel embassy in Jordan

Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) A man was killed after opening fire on and wounding three members of the security forces near the Israeli embassy in the Jordanian capital Amman on Sunday, state media said.

Government spokesman Mohamed Momani described the incident as a "terrorist attack" and said the assailant was a criminal with a history of drug-related offences.

Investigations were underway to uncover the circumstances and motives behind the attack, which occurred at dawn, he told the official Petra news agency.

The Public Security Directorate, Jordan's law enforcement agency, earlier reported an exchange of fire in the Amman district of Rabieh, where the Israeli embassy is located.

The man "started firing gunshots at the security force, which in turn applied the rules of engagement, which resulted in the killing of the perpetrator", the agency added.

It said three public security personnel were injured during the incident and were receiving treatment.

Jordan, which signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994, has maintained largely stable relations with its neighbour.

