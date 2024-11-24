Man Shot Dead After Firing Near Israel Embassy In Jordan
Faizan Hashmi Published November 24, 2024 | 01:30 PM
Amman, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) A man was killed after opening fire on and wounding three members of the security forces near the Israeli embassy in the Jordanian capital Amman on Sunday, state media said.
Government spokesman Mohamed Momani described the incident as a "terrorist attack" and said the assailant was a criminal with a history of drug-related offences.
Investigations were underway to uncover the circumstances and motives behind the attack, which occurred at dawn, he told the official Petra news agency.
The Public Security Directorate, Jordan's law enforcement agency, earlier reported an exchange of fire in the Amman district of Rabieh, where the Israeli embassy is located.
The man "started firing gunshots at the security force, which in turn applied the rules of engagement, which resulted in the killing of the perpetrator", the agency added.
It said three public security personnel were injured during the incident and were receiving treatment.
Jordan, which signed a peace treaty with Israel in 1994, has maintained largely stable relations with its neighbour.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 November 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 November 2024
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
More Stories From World
-
Far right eye breakthrough in Romania presidential vote5 seconds ago
-
Max Verstappen: Young, gifted and single-minded four-time F1 champion13 seconds ago
-
China to upgrade 5G to 5G-A network50 minutes ago
-
China leadership in AI shaping global innovation and cooperation: international AI leaders50 minutes ago
-
Neuville wins world title after Tanak crashes at Rally Japan50 minutes ago
-
Jaiswal slams majestic 161 but Australia fight back in Perth60 minutes ago
-
Neuville wins world title after Tanak crashes at Rally Japan60 minutes ago
-
Neuville wins world title after Tanak crashes at Rally Japan1 hour ago
-
Wounded Bangladesh protesters receive robotic helping hand1 hour ago
-
Mounting economic costs of India's killer smog1 hour ago
-
Far right hopes for breakthrough in Romania presidential vote1 hour ago
-
Cheers, angst as US nuclear plant Three Mile Island to reopen1 hour ago