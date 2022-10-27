UrduPoint.com

Man Shot Outside Russian Embassy In Zimbabwe - Police

Faizan Hashmi Published October 27, 2022 | 06:51 PM

Man Shot Outside Russian Embassy in Zimbabwe - Police

A man has been seriously injured in a shooting outside the Russian Embassy in the capital of Zimbabwe, Harare, national police spokesman Paul Nyathi said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th October, 2022) A man has been seriously injured in a shooting outside the Russian Embassy in the capital of Zimbabwe, Harare, national police spokesman Paul Nyathi said on Thursday.

"We confirm that there has been a shooting incident at Russian Embassy where a suspect approached a policeman on duty and as a result there was a shooting incident," Assistant Commissioner Nyathi was quoted by The Herald newspaper as saying.

Nyathi said that the incident occurred on Wednesday at 19:20 local time (17:20 GMT), adding that the 24-year-old suspect was taken to the Parirenyatwa General Hospital.

Police have launched an investigation into the reasons for the shooting and why the man turned to the police officer, Nyathi noted.

Sputnik has not yet received a comment from the embassy.

Related Topics

Injured Police Russia Man Harare Zimbabwe From

Recent Stories

Funeral prayer of martyr constable offered at Poli ..

Funeral prayer of martyr constable offered at Police Line

2 minutes ago
 PHA to organise 'Lok Mela' in Sargodha

PHA to organise 'Lok Mela' in Sargodha

2 minutes ago
 Training courses being organised for special perso ..

Training courses being organised for special persons: minister

5 minutes ago
 Women's Parliamentary Caucus delegation visits Bre ..

Women's Parliamentary Caucus delegation visits Breast Cancer Screening Center at ..

5 minutes ago
 PFA tests 2,000 milk samples in four days

PFA tests 2,000 milk samples in four days

5 minutes ago
 Athletes delegation visits Punjab Safe Cities Auth ..

Athletes delegation visits Punjab Safe Cities Authority

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.