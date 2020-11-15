Man Stabbed During Clash Between Trump Supporters, Counter-protesters in DC - Reports

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2020) A young man was stabbed in the back during a violent confrontation between Left-wing activists and US President Donald Trump's supporters in Washington, DC, on Saturday night, Washington Post reported on Sunday, citing a fire department official.

A Sputnik correspondent has reported that thousands rallied on Saturday in the country's capital to demand four more years for the Republican incumbent and echo his claims that the election victory was stolen from him in a massive fraud scheme.

According to Washington Post, violence between Trump supporters and counter-protesters erupted five blocks away from the White House. People on both sides, as well as two police officers, got injured during clashes. Moreover, at least 10 people were detained after confrontations.

The newspaper reported that the man in his 20s was stabbed and was later taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Amid the violence, Trump condemned the left-wing activists, called on the police in the US capital to act accordingly and not "hold back."

"ANTIFA SCUM ran for the hills today when they tried attacking the people at the Trump Rally, because those people aggressively fought back. Antifa waited until tonight, when 99% were gone, to attack innocent #MAGA ['Make America Great Again,' Trump's motto] People. DC Police, get going ” do your job and don't hold back!!!" Trump tweeted.

The incumbent president also criticized local authorities in Washington, DC for inaction and said that Antifa targeted "elderly people and families"