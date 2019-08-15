Man Stabbed Outside UK Home Office in London - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

A man was stabbed on Thursday outside the UK Home Office in London and hospitalized with non-life threatening wounds, the Metropolitan Police said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) A man was stabbed on Thursday outside the UK Home Office in London and hospitalized with non-life threatening wounds, the Metropolitan Police said.

"Police were called at 13:06hrs [12:06 GMT] on Thursday, 15 August to Marsham Street, outside the Home Office, to a report of a man with a knife at the location," the statement read.

Firearms officers attended within six minutes to find a man in his 60s with knife wounds. A 29-year-old was detained near the scene on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

"We are keeping an open mind about any possible motive at this early stage," the statement continued.

The location was cordoned off, according to the Guardian newspaper. It said that the victim served at the Housing Ministry, which is in the same building as the Home Office.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said her thoughts were with the victim and his family following "horrific unprovoked knife attack on Marsham Street."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan reacted on Twitter, saying that "knives have no place on our streets." He said police were working to remove these weapons and catch offenders.