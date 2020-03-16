Man Stabbed To Death Near Pentagon - Police
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:34 PM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The Pentagon security responded on Monday to a stabbing incident at a Washington metro station where the US Department of Defense signature building is located, Metro Transit Police said in a statement.
"MTPD and Pentagon Force Protection responded to the Pentagon Station for a stabbing that occurred on the lower level platform," the police tweeted.
The victim, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.
FOX 5 tv station reported that "the suspect information has been established" and searches are underway.