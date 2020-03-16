Man Stabbed to Death Near Pentagon - Police

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The Pentagon security responded on Monday to a stabbing incident at a Washington metro station where the US Department of Defense signature building is located, Metro Transit Police said in a statement.

"MTPD and Pentagon Force Protection responded to the Pentagon Station for a stabbing that occurred on the lower level platform," the police tweeted.

The victim, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

FOX 5 tv station reported that "the suspect information has been established" and searches are underway.