Man Stabbed To Death Near Pentagon - Police

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:34 PM

Man Stabbed to Death Near Pentagon - Police

The Pentagon security responded on Monday to a stabbing incident at a Washington metro station where the US Department of Defense signature building is located, Metro Transit Police said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2020) The Pentagon security responded on Monday to a stabbing incident at a Washington metro station where the US Department of Defense signature building is located, Metro Transit Police said in a statement.

"MTPD and Pentagon Force Protection responded to the Pentagon Station for a stabbing that occurred on the lower level platform," the police tweeted.

The victim, an adult male, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

FOX 5 tv station reported that "the suspect information has been established" and searches are underway.

