Man Stabs Junior High School Student In Japan - Reports

Faizan Hashmi Published May 10, 2023

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2023) A junior high student was stabbed with a knife by a man in his 60s in Tokyo on Wednesday morning, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing the country's police.

According to the report, the incident occurred in Tokyo's Ota Ward. The male student was taken to a hospital, and his injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The police arrested the man at the scene of the alleged assault, some 400 meters (1,300 feet) southwest of Japan Railway Kamata Station, the reports said. A knife stained with what appeared to be blood was found nearby.

According to Japanese broadcaster NHK, the 61-year-old man pleaded guilty. The police were investigating the incident, but motives have yet to be disclosed.

