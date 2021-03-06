UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Surrenders To French Police, Becoming Second Suspect In Reims Journalist Assault Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 01:00 AM

Man Surrenders to French Police, Becoming Second Suspect in Reims Journalist Assault Case

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) A young man aged 21 on Friday turned himself in to police and was taken into custody on charges of taking part in a violent assault on a news photographer who was covering unrest in the northeastern Reims city, the BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing the local prosecutor's office.

Last Saturday, Christian Lantenois, 65, traveled to the Croix-Rouge neighborhood in Reims after reports of youth violence emerged. He was found in grave condition on the ground near his car that was identified as belonging to L'Union daily, then hospitalized and put in an induced coma. 

The 21-year-old, who surrendered to the Reims police earlier on Friday has been placed in custody for alleged participation in an armed attack with an intent to commit violence, and for criminal negligence for refusing to help someone in danger, the prosecutor's office said.

Earlier this week, the first suspect in the case, an Algerian young man also aged 21 was indicted and taken to pre-trial detention. He is accused of hitting the photographer with his fist and the reporter's camera.

The prosecutor's office believed Lantenois was targeted by a group of young men because of his work as a journalist that could potentially hamper their preparation for a brawl between rival gangs in the area.

Related Topics

Attack Police Car Young Reims Man Criminals Christian

Recent Stories

Ground breaking of Balakot Hydro Power Plant next ..

51 minutes ago

Hopes for UNSC action against Myanmar military cou ..

51 minutes ago

Two held for kite-flying in Sialkot

37 minutes ago

Biden, EC Chief Agree to Freeze Tariffs Over Aircr ..

37 minutes ago

Tech glitch halts Hungary mass vaccination drive

37 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company issues shutdown ..

53 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.