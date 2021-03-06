Man Surrenders to French Police, Becoming Second Suspect in Reims Journalist Assault Case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2021) A young man aged 21 on Friday turned himself in to police and was taken into custody on charges of taking part in a violent assault on a news photographer who was covering unrest in the northeastern Reims city, the BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing the local prosecutor's office.

Last Saturday, Christian Lantenois, 65, traveled to the Croix-Rouge neighborhood in Reims after reports of youth violence emerged. He was found in grave condition on the ground near his car that was identified as belonging to L'Union daily, then hospitalized and put in an induced coma.

The 21-year-old, who surrendered to the Reims police earlier on Friday has been placed in custody for alleged participation in an armed attack with an intent to commit violence, and for criminal negligence for refusing to help someone in danger, the prosecutor's office said.

Earlier this week, the first suspect in the case, an Algerian young man also aged 21 was indicted and taken to pre-trial detention. He is accused of hitting the photographer with his fist and the reporter's camera.

The prosecutor's office believed Lantenois was targeted by a group of young men because of his work as a journalist that could potentially hamper their preparation for a brawl between rival gangs in the area.