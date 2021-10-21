UrduPoint.com

Man Suspected Of Decapitating Grandfather In France

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 21st October 2021 | 03:24 PM

Man suspected of decapitating grandfather in France

A man suspected of beheading his grandfather in the south of France has been arrested, police said on Thursday

Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :A man suspected of beheading his grandfather in the south of France has been arrested, police said on Thursday.

Local prosecutor Pierre Gagnoud has ruled out any terror motive for the attack "of extraordinary violence" on Wednesday in the village of Bollene, north of Marseille, saying the suspect appeared to have serious psychological problems.

The 37-year-old was arrested shortly before midnight on Wednesday after "he knocked repeatedly on the door of an inhabitant" of a village near the scene of the crime, local police said in a statement.

Last week, the decapitated body of a 77-year-old woman was found at her home in the southern coastal resort Agde.

A 51-year-old man, a former boxer and ex-husband of the victim's cleaner, has been charged over her murder.

Related Topics

Murder Attack Police France Marseille Man Pierre Women Boxer

Recent Stories

FM Qureshi arrives in Kabul

FM Qureshi arrives in Kabul

7 minutes ago
 Haunted by 'yellow vests', Macron looks to defuse ..

Haunted by 'yellow vests', Macron looks to defuse fuel price anger

6 minutes ago
 Makei, Lavrov Discuss Preparations to Joint Colleg ..

Makei, Lavrov Discuss Preparations to Joint Collegium - Minsk

6 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh won the toss, opt t ..

T20 World Cup 2021: Bangladesh won the toss, opt to bat first against PNG

17 minutes ago
 Rule of law row with Poland, energy prices, migrat ..

Rule of law row with Poland, energy prices, migration to dominate EU summit

8 minutes ago
 UN Mission Meets With Afghan Female Activists to D ..

UN Mission Meets With Afghan Female Activists to Discuss Women's Rights

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.