Man suspected of decapitating grandfather in France

Marseille, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :A man suspected of beheading his grandfather in the south of France has been arrested, police said on Thursday.

Local prosecutor Pierre Gagnoud has ruled out any terror motive for the attack "of extraordinary violence" on Wednesday in the village of Bollene, north of Marseille, saying the suspect appeared to have serious psychological problems.

The 37-year-old was arrested shortly before midnight on Wednesday after "he knocked repeatedly on the door of an inhabitant" of a village near the scene of the crime, local police said in a statement.

Last week, the decapitated body of a 77-year-old woman was found at her home in the southern coastal resort Agde.

A 51-year-old man, a former boxer and ex-husband of the victim's cleaner, has been charged over her murder.