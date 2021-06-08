UrduPoint.com
Man Suspected Of Killing Canadian Muslim Family Not Member Of Hate Groups - Police

Tue 08th June 2021 | 02:00 PM

There is no information so far that Nathaniel Veltman, who is suspected of ramming his truck into a Muslim family in the Canadian city of London, is affiliated with any specific hate group, the police said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2021) There is no information so far that Nathaniel Veltman, who is suspected of ramming his truck into a Muslim family in the Canadian city of London, is affiliated with any specific hate group, the police said.

On Monday, the London Police Service said that a car attack in London left four members of a Muslim family dead, with only one victim, a young boy, surviving, noting that the incident was likely to be a hate crime. The police charged the 20-year-old perpetrator with four counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder, suggesting the attack was planned.

"As far as an investigation has shown, so far, we do not know of his membership in a specific hate group," Detective Superintendent Paul Waight said at a press conference late on Monday.

The detective noted that the probe was still ongoing and the police could not unveil many details at this stage. The official, nevertheless, stressed that the accused had not previously been prosecuted.

It became the deadliest attack against Muslims in Canada since a shooting in a Quebec City mosque in 2017 that left six people dead and at least 17 others injured. The gunman was sentenced to life imprisonment.

