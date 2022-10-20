UrduPoint.com

Man Suspected Of Ordering Killing Of Philippine Journalist Dead - Justice Minister

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2022 | 09:28 PM

Man Suspected of Ordering Killing of Philippine Journalist Dead - Justice Minister

The man suspected of ordering the assassination of radio broadcaster Percy Lapid died in the New Bilibid prison in the Philippine city of Muntinlupa, Minister of Justice Jesus Crispin Remulla said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The man suspected of ordering the assassination of radio broadcaster Percy Lapid died in the New Bilibid prison in the Philippine city of Muntinlupa, Minister of Justice Jesus Crispin Remulla said on Thursday.

According to the minister, the 42-year-old Crisanto Palara Villamor Jr. died in a prison hospital on Tuesday, the same day that the Philippine authorities presented Joel Escorial, who had confessed to killing the journalist, to the press, the Inquirer newspaper reported.

"He was rushed to the hospital 2:30, unable to breathe... He was pronounced dead at 3 in the afternoon. That is the report given to me. I only got the report today," Remulla said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Relatives of the murdered journalist were upset by this development, fearing that the investigation would come to a dead end, the newspaper reported, adding that the national bureau of investigation would conduct an autopsy on Villamor's body to find out the causes of his death.

On October 3, 39-year-old Escorial murdered Philippine radio broadcaster Percival Mabasa, better known under pseudonym Percy Lapid, who had long been criticizing the country's authorities. On Tuesday, Escorial voluntarily surrendered to the police and named three of his accomplices, saying that order for the murder came from the New Bilibid prison.

Lapid became the second journalist killed in the Philippines since the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. came to power in May. On September 18, another radio journalist, Renato "Rey" Blanco, was stabbed to death in the town of Mabinay.

Related Topics

Dead Murder Police Died Man Same Philippines May September October From

Recent Stories

Lahore High Court moved against Transgender Person ..

Lahore High Court moved against Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Rules ..

30 seconds ago
 UK Vows to Start 'New Chapter' in Response to Chil ..

UK Vows to Start 'New Chapter' in Response to Child Sexual Abuse After Damning R ..

32 seconds ago
 Islamabad High Court seeks final arguments regardi ..

Islamabad High Court seeks final arguments regarding PAC's powers in woman haras ..

33 seconds ago
 US Lawmakers Call on Biden to Reform Trump-Era Pol ..

US Lawmakers Call on Biden to Reform Trump-Era Policy on 3D-Printed 'Ghost Guns' ..

34 seconds ago
 Prime Minister announces 20,000 internships for en ..

Prime Minister announces 20,000 internships for engineers, 75 scholarships for t ..

20 minutes ago
 PNCA to mark 'Black Day' for highlighting Kashmiri ..

PNCA to mark 'Black Day' for highlighting Kashmiris' plight

20 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.