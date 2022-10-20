Man Suspected of Ordering Killing of Philippine Journalist Dead - Justice Minister

The man suspected of ordering the assassination of radio broadcaster Percy Lapid died in the New Bilibid prison in the Philippine city of Muntinlupa, Minister of Justice Jesus Crispin Remulla said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2022) The man suspected of ordering the assassination of radio broadcaster Percy Lapid died in the New Bilibid prison in the Philippine city of Muntinlupa, Minister of Justice Jesus Crispin Remulla said on Thursday.

According to the minister, the 42-year-old Crisanto Palara Villamor Jr. died in a prison hospital on Tuesday, the same day that the Philippine authorities presented Joel Escorial, who had confessed to killing the journalist, to the press, the Inquirer newspaper reported.

"He was rushed to the hospital 2:30, unable to breathe... He was pronounced dead at 3 in the afternoon. That is the report given to me. I only got the report today," Remulla said, as quoted by the newspaper.

Relatives of the murdered journalist were upset by this development, fearing that the investigation would come to a dead end, the newspaper reported, adding that the national bureau of investigation would conduct an autopsy on Villamor's body to find out the causes of his death.

On October 3, 39-year-old Escorial murdered Philippine radio broadcaster Percival Mabasa, better known under pseudonym Percy Lapid, who had long been criticizing the country's authorities. On Tuesday, Escorial voluntarily surrendered to the police and named three of his accomplices, saying that order for the murder came from the New Bilibid prison.

Lapid became the second journalist killed in the Philippines since the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. came to power in May. On September 18, another radio journalist, Renato "Rey" Blanco, was stabbed to death in the town of Mabinay.