UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Suspected Of Setting Japanese Anime Studio Ablaze Has Criminal Record - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 03:15 PM

Man Suspected of Setting Japanese Anime Studio Ablaze Has Criminal Record - Reports

The man suspected of instigating the deadly fire at an animation studio in Kyoto has a criminal record, Japanese media reported, citing sources familiar with the investigation into the arson

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The man suspected of instigating the deadly fire at an animation studio in Kyoto has a criminal record, Japanese media reported, citing sources familiar with the investigation into the arson.

On Thursday morning, a fire broke out at the Kyoto Animation studio, also known as KyoAni. A total of 33 people have been confirmed dead and 36 people were injured in the fire.

Police have identified the arson suspect as 41-year-old Shinji Aoba.

Aoba, according to the sources, as cited by the NHK news outlet, was indicted in 2012 for committing a convenience store robbery and served three-and-a-half years in prison.

The suspect has a history of being treated for mental health issues and lives on welfare, the news outlet said.

Aoba will be questioned by police after he receives treatment for the severe burns he got in the fire.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Fire Police Robbery Man Kyoto Criminals Media

Recent Stories

Registration of 1252 NGOs canceled in Faisalabad

58 seconds ago

Fly Emirates to Dubai and enjoy exclusive hotel ra ..

14 minutes ago

On Sehri: 1 in 2 Pakistanis like to have Paratha a ..

18 minutes ago

Spices' exports grow 11.77 pc in 11 months

5 minutes ago

ICT nullahs stinking odour, garbage become nuisanc ..

5 minutes ago

Salomon Rondon leaves West Brom for China's Dalian ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.