Man Suspected of Setting Japanese Anime Studio Ablaze Has Criminal Record - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) The man suspected of instigating the deadly fire at an animation studio in Kyoto has a criminal record, Japanese media reported, citing sources familiar with the investigation into the arson.

On Thursday morning, a fire broke out at the Kyoto Animation studio, also known as KyoAni. A total of 33 people have been confirmed dead and 36 people were injured in the fire.

Police have identified the arson suspect as 41-year-old Shinji Aoba.

Aoba, according to the sources, as cited by the NHK news outlet, was indicted in 2012 for committing a convenience store robbery and served three-and-a-half years in prison.

The suspect has a history of being treated for mental health issues and lives on welfare, the news outlet said.

Aoba will be questioned by police after he receives treatment for the severe burns he got in the fire.