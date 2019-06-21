Man Suspected of Shooting at Taxi Drivers in Tallinn Commits Suicide - Police

A man who opened fire at Tallinn taxi drivers earlier in the day committed suicide, Estonian police said on Friday

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) A man who opened fire at Tallinn taxi drivers earlier in the day committed suicide , Estonian police said on Friday.

According to media reports, an unknown assailant opened fire at two taxi drivers on Telliskivi Street in Tallinn in the early hours of Friday. One of them died at the hospital, and the second remains in critical condition. The shooter managed to escape from the scene of the crime.

"After receiving a tip from eyewitnesses, police officers checked a bus stop in [the village of] Nabala near Kiili [municipality].

When they arrived, the man was sitting at the bus stop, and he shot himself once he noticed them," the police said on Twitter.

According to preliminary data, the gunman had no conflict with the taxi drivers � he simply approached them and opened fire. The police quickly established that the attacker was 30-year-old Raivo Jurimae, who himself had previously worked as a cab driver. He also reportedly had an official gun license.

The attacker's motives have not yet been established.