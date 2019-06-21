UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Suspected Of Shooting At Taxi Drivers In Tallinn Commits Suicide - Police

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 21st June 2019 | 09:31 PM

Man Suspected of Shooting at Taxi Drivers in Tallinn Commits Suicide - Police

A man who opened fire at Tallinn taxi drivers earlier in the day committed suicide, Estonian police said on Friday

TALLINN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) A man who opened fire at Tallinn taxi drivers earlier in the day committed suicide, Estonian police said on Friday.

According to media reports, an unknown assailant opened fire at two taxi drivers on Telliskivi Street in Tallinn in the early hours of Friday. One of them died at the hospital, and the second remains in critical condition. The shooter managed to escape from the scene of the crime.

"After receiving a tip from eyewitnesses, police officers checked a bus stop in [the village of] Nabala near Kiili [municipality].

When they arrived, the man was sitting at the bus stop, and he shot himself once he noticed them," the police said on Twitter.

According to preliminary data, the gunman had no conflict with the taxi drivers � he simply approached them and opened fire. The police quickly established that the attacker was 30-year-old Raivo Jurimae, who himself had previously worked as a cab driver. He also reportedly had an official gun license.

The attacker's motives have not yet been established.

Related Topics

Fire Police Twitter Driver Died Suicide Tallinn Man Media From

Recent Stories

Cabinet Division issues notification of Commission ..

58 seconds ago

Police seizes 75 automated foreign rifles, arrests ..

1 minute ago

Driver of Jinnah Express laid to rest

1 minute ago

Moldovan Constitutional Court Judges Should Resign ..

1 minute ago

House Democrats Back Plan to Sanction Russian Bank ..

6 minutes ago

EU Counts on Negotiations, Political Solution for ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.