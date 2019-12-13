UrduPoint.com
Man Threatening Police Officers With Bladed Weapons Neutralized In Paris Suburbs - Police

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Fri 13th December 2019 | 04:20 PM

Man Threatening Police Officers With Bladed Weapons Neutralized in Paris Suburbs - Police

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2019) Paris police have neutralized a man who threatened their colleagues with cold arms, the police prefecture of the French capital said on Friday.

"The man who threatened police officers with weapons was neutralized by police officers who interfered," the Paris Police Prefecture wrote on Twitter.

The incident occurred in the suburbs of Paris, in La Defense business district.

