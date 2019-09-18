Man Threatens to Blow Up Bridge in Kiev, Starts Shooting - Police Chief

An armed man threatens to blow up a bridge in Kiev and has opened fire, the police are conducting a special operation, the incident is qualified as an attempt to carry out a terrorist attack, Kiev Police Chief Andriy Kryshchenko said Wednesday

"An unidentified man has opened fire and threatens to set off a bomb. We are conducting a special police operation. Representatives of all services are present here [at the scene]. The traffic of cars and trains on the bridge is halted," Kryshchenko said as quoted by his press secretary Oksana Blyshchik in Facebook blog.

According to Kryshchenko, investigators qualify the incident as "the preparation for a terrorist act."