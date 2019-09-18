UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Threatens To Blow Up Bridge In Kiev, Starts Shooting - Police Chief

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 18th September 2019 | 10:27 PM

Man Threatens to Blow Up Bridge in Kiev, Starts Shooting - Police Chief

An armed man threatens to blow up a bridge in Kiev and has opened fire, the police are conducting a special operation, the incident is qualified as an attempt to carry out a terrorist attack, Kiev Police Chief Andriy Kryshchenko said Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2019) An armed man threatens to blow up a bridge in Kiev and has opened fire, the police are conducting a special operation, the incident is qualified as an attempt to carry out a terrorist attack, Kiev Police Chief Andriy Kryshchenko said Wednesday.

"An unidentified man has opened fire and threatens to set off a bomb. We are conducting a special police operation. Representatives of all services are present here [at the scene]. The traffic of cars and trains on the bridge is halted," Kryshchenko said as quoted by his press secretary Oksana Blyshchik in Facebook blog.

According to Kryshchenko, investigators qualify the incident as "the preparation for a terrorist act."

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Fire Police Facebook Traffic Man Kiev All

Recent Stories

US, South Africa to Lead UN Security Council Visit ..

4 minutes ago

Turkish journalists briefed about Indian ceasefire ..

4 minutes ago

Nine suspected jihadists killed in Egypt: ministry ..

4 minutes ago

Enhancing Literacy rate to reduce violence from so ..

4 minutes ago

NAB is not working on government's line : Governor

12 minutes ago

Prime Minister, COAS discuss regional security env ..

12 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.