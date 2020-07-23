UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Man Threatens To Detonate Grenade, Takes Officer Hostage In Ukraine's Poltava - Police

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 23rd July 2020 | 03:27 PM

Man Threatens to Detonate Grenade, Takes Officer Hostage in Ukraine's Poltava - Police

The man threatening to detonate a grenade in Ukraine's central city of Poltava has taken hostage the head of the local police's criminal investigations directorate, and they are now heading toward the exit from the city in a car, the criminal investigations directorate said on Thursday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) The man threatening to detonate a grenade in Ukraine's central city of Poltava has taken hostage the head of the local police's criminal investigations directorate, and they are now heading toward the exit from the city in a car, the criminal investigations directorate said on Thursday.

The Poltava region police reported earlier in the day that the man, whom police officers tried to detain for stealing a car, was threatening to detonate a grenade.

"When the police were detaining the 'hijacker' near the administrative court building, he received an RGD-5 grenade and tried to detonate it.

The situation was complicated by the fact that the attacker took a criminal investigations officer hostage," the criminal office wrote on Telegram.

"After negotiations, the malefactor changed the detained criminal bureau staffer for the head of the criminal investigations department ... and headed toward the exit from the city with him in a vehicle provided in compliance with his demands," the statement read on.

Related Topics

Police Ukraine Vehicle Car Man Poltava Criminals From Court

Recent Stories

Muhammad Amir is clear of Coronavirus, eligible to ..

37 minutes ago

Fujairah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

44 minutes ago

PM involved in Sugar crisis, says Murtaza Wahab

52 minutes ago

Sharjah Social Services Department begins 2nd stag ..

59 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on ..

59 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo keeps the world connected with o ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.