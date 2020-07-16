UrduPoint.com
Man Throws Shoe At South Korean President Moon While Exiting Parliament Building - Reports

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Thu 16th July 2020 | 04:03 PM

SEOUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2020) A man threw a shoe at South Korean President Moon Jae-in while the latter was coming out of the parliament building in Seoul, the Yonhap news agency said on Thursday.

According to the media, the incident took place at about 4:30 a.m. (07:30 GMT). The man, whose surname is Chung, took off his shoe and threw it at the president, failing to hit him.

After the incident, the man, who wanted Moon, as he said, to feel "contempt and shame," was detained by the police.

The reasons for his negative attitude toward Moon have not been reported.

South Korean pollster Realmeter said earlier in the week that Moon's approval rating had dropped to 48.7 percent, reaching its lowest point in four months over Seoul's controversial policies regarding the country's real estate market, North Korea and irregular workers issue.

