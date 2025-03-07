Open Menu

Man Trampled To Death By Elephant In India's West Bengal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 03:20 PM

Man trampled to death by elephant in India's West Bengal

NEW DELHI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) A technical officer of a private safety device firm was trampled to death by an elephant in the eastern Indian state of West Bengal, police said Friday.

The officer was killed by a domesticated elephant of the forest department during safety trials to prevent elephant deaths on railway tracks.

According to the police, as the train neared the spot, one of the elephants turned aggressive, grabbing the officer with its trunk and throwing him to the ground before trampling him.

The police said the victim, a retired army colonel, was participating in the trials to secure the contract for installing an intrusion detection system to detect animal movement near railway tracks.

Last month, five Hindu devotees were killed and several others injured when a herd of wild elephants attacked them inside a forest area in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.

Every year, many people get killed or injured in the growing man-animal conflict across India.

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme support ..

Abu Dhabi’s Visiting Physician Programme supports over 3,200 patients

20 minutes ago
 Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Ber ..

Emirates forges 11 strategic agreements at ITB Berlin 2025

20 minutes ago
 Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical ..

Australia tells thousands to evacuate as tropical cyclone Alfred nears

35 minutes ago
 Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch thir ..

Dubai Charity Association, TECOM Group launch third edition of 'The Good Store'

51 minutes ago
 China confident in achieving 5% economic growth ta ..

China confident in achieving 5% economic growth target for 2025

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering ..

Dubai Customs serves 60,000 iftar meals, fostering community spirit at Ramadan t ..

1 hour ago
Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni contributes AED10 million t ..

Abdul Rahim Al Zarooni contributes AED10 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaig ..

1 hour ago
 vivo V50 5G Launched in Pakistan: Capture Every Ch ..

Vivo V50 5G Launched in Pakistan: Capture Every Cherished Memory with ZEISS Port ..

1 hour ago
 DCT Abu Dhabi announces cultural events for Ramada ..

DCT Abu Dhabi announces cultural events for Ramadan 2025

2 hours ago
 March 2025 pension payments to be disbursed on 24: ..

March 2025 pension payments to be disbursed on 24: GPSSA

3 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Awqaf Abu ..

Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Awqaf Abu Dhabi to review progress of A ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports ..

Sharjah Media organises ‘Shams Ramadan e-sports tournament’

4 hours ago

More Stories From World