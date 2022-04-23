Man Tries to Light Himself on Fire on Steps of US Supreme Court - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2022) A man tried to light himself on fire on the steps of the US Supreme Court building before a park service helicopter lifted him to the hospital, Fox news reported.

US Capitol Police said the helicopter landed for a "medical emergency," and the incident is not a public safety issue, the report added on Friday.

The condition of the patient was not disclosed, the report said. The report did not mention the man's reasons for attempting to light himself on fire.

Two roads were closed by Capitol Police, according to the report.