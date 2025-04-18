Man Utd Buy Time To Make Miserable Season 'special', Says Amorim
Muhammad Irfan Published April 18, 2025 | 11:40 AM
Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2025) Manchester United can turn a miserable season into a memorable one, Ruben Amorim said Thursday after watching his Red Devils mount a stunning fightback to beat Lyon 5-4 and 7-6 on aggregate to reach the Europa League semi-finals.
United's season appeared over with just six minutes of extra-time left at Old Trafford as they trailed 4-2 despite Lyon being reduced to 10 men at 2-2.
A Bruno Fernandes penalty kickstarted the comeback before Kobbie Mainoo and Harry Maguire struck to spark wild scenes of celebration.
Amorim admitted he had watched a documentary of United's famous treble in 1999, when they came from 1-0 down in stoppage time of the Champions League final to beat Bayern Munich 2-1.
In what has been an otherwise dreadful campaign with the English giants languishing 14th in the Premier League, another famous European fightback will live long in the memory for United fans.
"In this stadium, in this club, you always have that feeling that anything can happen and today was another day like that," said Amorim.
"We know we are underperforming and deserve all the critics, but we have time to make something special of this season."
United will face Athletic Bilbao in the last four with Tottenham up against Norway's Bodo/Glimt in the other semi-final.
If United fail to win the competition they will almost certainly miss out on European football entirely next season in a massive economic blow to Amorim's hopes of reconstructing his squad in the transfer market.
By contrast, lifting the trophy in Bilbao on May 21 would give United direct passage to the riches of the Champions League next season.
"One moment can change a lot of things in the players' minds," added Amorim.
"We have to be really focused on Europa League and take risks sometimes with kids in Premier League. Fans have to understand that, we have to focus on the Europa League."
Mainoo could make a massive impact in the final weeks of the season after starring in his role as a makeshift centre-forward off the bench.
The England international was making just his second appearance since February due to injury but showed remarkable composure to curl home the equaliser.
And he is hoping the dramatic comeback can inspire United to go on and win the competition.
"The performance wasn't up to the highest standard, but a win like that can bring so much momentum," said Mainoo.
"We're rolling the snowball and it could get bigger and bigger. Hopefully, we can go all the way."
