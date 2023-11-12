Man Utd ease pressure on Ten Hag, Spurs, Newcastle stunned

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Manchester United eased the pressure on under-fire boss Erik ten Hag with a nervy 1-0 win against Luton on Saturday, while Tottenham conceded twice in stoppage time to lose 2-1 at Wolves.

Newcastle also crashed to a shock defeat as Dominik Solanke's double took Bournemouth out of the relegation zone.

Rocked by Wednesday's devastating Champions League group stage loss in Copenhagen -- the latest embarrassment in a season of low moments -- United gave Ten Hag some much-needed breathing space thanks to Victor Lindelof's second-half winner.

United had suffered five defeats in their previous 10 home games this season, their worst start to a campaign at Old Trafford since 1930-31 when they also lost five of 10 and were relegated from the top flight.

They were also reeling from three losses in their last four games in all competitions as the heat was turned up on Ten Hag.

Against that depressing backdrop, and with the latest 'Glazers out' protests from fans outside Old Trafford before kick-off, struggling Luton's first visit to United since 1991 was well-timed for Ten Hag and his troubled team.

Sixth-placed United made their pressure count in the 59th minute as Bruno Fernandes' corner was cleared to Marcus Rashford, whose cross fell kindly for Lindelof to lash home.

"It is a good day. We needed the win and we got it, but we could make life more easy by scoring early on and getting a second," Ten Hag said.

"I have to compliment the team that they kept going, kept organised and didn't give anything away."

Wolves' stunning late show denied Tottenham the chance to return to the top of the table.

Brennan Johnson's first goal for Tottenham since his move from Nottingham Forest put Ange Postecoglou's side ahead in the third minute.

But Wolves dominated after that and earned a memorable victory thanks to the incredible finale.

Pablo Sarabia finally bagged the equaliser in the first minute of stoppage time when he smashed past Guglielmo Vicario from Matheus Cunha's pass.

Missing injured stars James Maddison and Micky van de Ven, Tottenham were well below their best and Mario Lemina made them pay in the 97th minute, meeting Sarabia's cross with a cool finish from 12 yards.