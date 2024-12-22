Man Utd Embarrassed By Bournemouth, Chelsea Held At Everton
Muhammad Irfan Published December 22, 2024 | 10:10 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Dec, 2024) Manchester United crashed to a humiliating 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth, while Chelsea missed the chance to go top of the Premier League after a 0-0 draw at Everton on Sunday.
United boss Ruben Amorim, who once again left Marcus Rashford out of his squad, is set for a miserable Christmas following the worst result of his brief reign.
Languishing in 13th place, United have suffered four defeats in nine matches in all competitions since Amorim arrived from Sporting Lisbon in November to replace the sacked Erik ten Hag.
United's second successive loss after their League Cup exit at Tottenham on Thursday underlined Amorim's belief that their road back to the top will be long and arduous.
United, who have conceded first in their last six games, were booed off at half-time, while the final whistle was greeted by more jeers from the few fans who stayed until the bitter end.
While it is far too early to pass judgement on Amorim, the Portuguese coach cannot afford many more results like this if he is to keep the players and fans on his side.
"This game was hard on us. We suffered again on set-pieces and we were a bit nervous. I felt it in the stadium," Amorim said.
"After the penalty (for Bournemouth's second goal), we need to control the game better because we know this situation is really hard.
We have to suffer again but we will try to win."
Amorim's decision to play without Rashford for the third consecutive game will face fresh scrutiny after United's wretched performance.
Amorim surprisingly omitted the 27-year-old England forward from the squad for United's win at Manchester City last weekend, prompting Rashford to hint he was willing to leave the club for a "new challenge".
Rashford was at Old Trafford wearing a United tracksuit amid his extended exile as Amorim made six changes from the line-up beaten 4-3 by Tottenham in the League Cup quarter-finals.
Again, United were exposed at set-pieces in the 29th minute when Bournemouth's teenage defender Dean Huijsen punished poor marking at a free-kick to glance a header past goalkeeper Andre Onana.
There was even worse to come for Amorim in the second half as Justin Kluivert doubled fifth-placed Bournemouth's advantage with a 61st minute penalty following Noussair Mazraoui's foul on the forward.
Antoine Semenyo compounded United's misery two minutes later with a cool finish from Dango Ouattara's pass.
Recent Stories
Expo Centre Sharjah sets record with 80 exhibitions, 3 million visitors in 2024
Hamdan bin Mohammed approves formation of Board of Directors of ‘Young Arab Le ..
IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 launch on February 17 under UAE President's patronage
Emir of Kuwait, Indian PM discuss latest regional, international developments
1 Billion Followers Summit shortlists 10 candidates for its largest, most valuab ..
Ajman Tourism unveils two Emirati-crafted tourism experiences
'Economic Content Creators’ programme caps first week
UAE, Belarus Presidents discuss bilateral relations
Sharjah Department of Human Resources announces New Year's holiday
UAE Juniors Team wins silver at Juniors Asian Padel Championship
RTA opens key bridge connecting Hessa Street to Al Khail Road
DEWA SAT-1 sends 2,690 MB of data related to its work to ground station
More Stories From World
-
Man Utd embarrassed by Bournemouth, Chelsea held at Everton5 minutes ago
-
At least nine dead in Brazil plane crash: authorities15 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update15 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results45 minutes ago
-
Scottish Premiership leaders Celtic held by Dundee United1 hour ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga results1 hour ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table2 hours ago
-
Football: Scottish Premiership result3 hours ago
-
France awaits appointment of new government3 hours ago
-
France awaits appointment of new government5 hours ago
-
Wind halts Vonn comeback as St Moritz super-G called off5 hours ago
-
Understated Usyk seeks recognition among boxing legends5 hours ago