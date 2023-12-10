Open Menu

Man Utd Embarrassed By Bournemouth, Liverpool Go Top Of Premier League

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2023 | 09:50 AM

Man Utd embarrassed by Bournemouth, Liverpool go top of Premier League

Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2023) Manchester United's shambolic season took another turn for the worse in a 3-0 home defeat to Bournemouth as Liverpool went top of the Premier League on Saturday.

Jurgen Klopp admitted Liverpool were fortunate to win 2-1 at 10-man Crystal Palace after Jordan Ayew's harsh red card changed the game late on.

Liverpool's victory in the day's early kick-off gave them a one-point lead over second placed Arsenal, who blew the chance to regain top spot later as they crashed to a 1-0 defeat at surging Aston Villa.

Third placed Villa's club record 15th consecutive home league victory lifted them to within two points of the leaders.

United's season hit a new low as Bournemouth secured their first ever victory at Old Trafford in style.

Erik ten Hag's side had risen to sixth thanks to six wins in eight Premier League games.

But a dreadful display put the Dutchman's position back under the spotlight ahead of a likely exit from the Champions League at the group stage in midweek.

Dominic Solanke put Bournemouth in front after just five minutes when he turned home Lewis Cook's cross.

Philip Billing rose to head home Marcus Tavernier's cross in the 68th minute before Marcos Senesi set the seal on a famous victory for Andoni Iraola's men.

"I think as a squad we are not good enough to be consistent and we have to work to improve that," Ten Hag said.

"Of course, I'm annoyed and disappointed, definitely."

