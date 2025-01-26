Man Utd Flop Antony Joins Betis On Loan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 01:20 AM
Seville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Real Betis signed Manchester United winger Antony on loan on Saturday until the end of the season after a disastrous stint at Old Trafford.
The Brazil international, 24, became Man United's second most expensive player ever when he joined from Ajax in 2022 for £81.3 million ($101.5).
"Real Betis and Manchester United have reached a deal for a loan of Antony for the current season," said Betis in a statement.
Antony has scored 12 goals in 92 games for United, currently 13th in the Premier League, and has a contract at Old Trafford until 2027.
The winger started brightly after his arrival from Ajax, scoring on his first three appearances for former United coach Erik ten Hag, but soon dropped out of form and favour.
Antony was investigated by Brazilian police after allegations of domestic abuse, which he denied, with the investigation concluded without any charges being brought in August 2024.
Ten Hag said the allegations had played a part in the winger's poor form.
Antony has not started a top-flight match for Manchester United this season, making eight appearances as a substitute.
Ten Hag's successor Ruben Amorim has often opted for emerging talent Amad Diallo on the right flank, with Antony's chances extremely limited.
The Brazilian joins a Real Betis side in mid-table and competing in the UEFA Conference League.
rbs/dj
Manchester United
AFC Ajax
Recent Stories
ACRES 2025 highlights Emirati women’s contributions to real estate sector
Mansoor bin Mohammed attends ‘Road to Champions in Dubai’ tournament
Abu Dhabi International Tennis Complex: Architectural icon & global window for s ..
Department of Health to showcase Abu Dhabi’s transformative vision for healthc ..
Chinese New Year celebrations in Dubai seamlessly blend technology with cultural ..
Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa crowns winners of Areela 60-ft Dhow Sailing Race
India's Indore, Udaipur recognised as 'Wetland Accredited Cities'
Chaudhry Salik Hussain has a special vision for youth. Khawaja Ramiz Hassan
First edition of UAE National MMA Championship gets underway in Abu Dhabi
M42 leading AI revolution in healthcare
200 Palestinian prisoners released in exchange for 4 Israeli female soldiers
Meta to spend up to $65 billion this year to power AI goals
More Stories From World
-
Man Utd flop Antony joins Betis on loan7 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League table7 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table17 minutes ago
-
Football: English Premier League results - collated17 minutes ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results - 1st update37 minutes ago
-
Sunderland miss chance to go third in Championship47 minutes ago
-
Gakpo double helps 'almost perfect' Liverpool thrash Ipswich47 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 table57 minutes ago
-
Nine SAfrican peacekeepers killed in DR Congo: military57 minutes ago
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results1 hour ago
-
Gakpo stars as Liverpool rout Ipswich, Arsenal survive red card drama to beat Wolves1 hour ago
-
Arteta wants FA to overturn Lewis-Skelly's red card in Arsenal win1 hour ago