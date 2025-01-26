Open Menu

Man Utd Flop Antony Joins Betis On Loan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2025 | 01:20 AM

Man Utd flop Antony joins Betis on loan

Seville, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2025) Real Betis signed Manchester United winger Antony on loan on Saturday until the end of the season after a disastrous stint at Old Trafford.

The Brazil international, 24, became Man United's second most expensive player ever when he joined from Ajax in 2022 for £81.3 million ($101.5).

"Real Betis and Manchester United have reached a deal for a loan of Antony for the current season," said Betis in a statement.

Antony has scored 12 goals in 92 games for United, currently 13th in the Premier League, and has a contract at Old Trafford until 2027.

The winger started brightly after his arrival from Ajax, scoring on his first three appearances for former United coach Erik ten Hag, but soon dropped out of form and favour.

Antony was investigated by Brazilian police after allegations of domestic abuse, which he denied, with the investigation concluded without any charges being brought in August 2024.

Ten Hag said the allegations had played a part in the winger's poor form.

Antony has not started a top-flight match for Manchester United this season, making eight appearances as a substitute.

Ten Hag's successor Ruben Amorim has often opted for emerging talent Amad Diallo on the right flank, with Antony's chances extremely limited.

The Brazilian joins a Real Betis side in mid-table and competing in the UEFA Conference League.

