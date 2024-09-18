Man Utd Hit Barnsley For Seven In League Cup Rout
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2024 | 08:00 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Manchester United crushed Barnsley 7-0 as troubled winger Antony scored his first goal this season and Marcus Rashford struck twice to extend his revival in the League Cup third round on Tuesday.
While United ran riot, Fulham made unwanted history as the Premier League club were beaten by second-tier Preston 16-15 on penalties after the tournament's longest ever shoot-out.
Languishing in 10th place in the Premier League after two defeats in their first four games, United were never in danger of an upset against their third-tier opponents at Old Trafford.
Rashford, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho all netted before half-time to effectively seal United's second successive victory after Saturday's Premier League win at Southampton.
Rashford and Garnacho each scored again after the interval and Christian Eriksen's double wrapped up United's biggest win since boss Erik ten Hag arrived from Ajax in 2022.
"It is the first time this team is playing together. Once we found our patterns we scored some great goals," Ten Hag said.
"We played with a lot of speed and were ruthless. The key was the right attitude and to be 100 percent concentrated.
"Last season was for everyone difficult, but we ended with the FA Cup. We hit our target and that is what we aim for this season, we want to progress."
Despite promising to take the League Cup "very seriously", Ten Hag made eight changes, with Manuel Ugarte handed his first start after the midfielder's arrival from Paris Saint-Germain.
Recent Stories
Infinix Breaks New Ground: The First Smartphone to Run Black Myth: Wukong?
Honey Singh and Atif Aslam Join Forces for New Collaboration
Pakistani Illustrator Awais Shaukat becomes First Pakistan to be Listed in Top 5 ..
Eid Milad-ul-Nabi (SAWW) being celebrated today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 September 202 ..
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 September 2024
Nuclear technology offers solution to climate, health, energy & food safety woes ..
U.S. Acting Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs John Bass’s Engagem ..
Ready, Set, Vlog! 5 Vlogging Hacks that you need to go Viral!
Champion Meets Champion: OPPO Partners with Olympic Gold Medalist Arshad Nadeem ..
TECNO Launches PHANTOM V Fold2 & Flip2 5G – Innovation Redefined
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 September 202 ..
More Stories From World
-
Instagram, under pressure, tightens protection for teens6 hours ago
-
Villa make perfect start on Champions League return after 41-year absence6 hours ago
-
More than 3,600 food packaging chemicals found in human bodies6 hours ago
-
Venezuela arrests fourth American over alleged 'plot' against Maduro6 hours ago
-
Football: UEFA Champions League results6 hours ago
-
Football: Spanish La Liga result6 hours ago
-
Football: South African Premiership result6 hours ago
-
Lithuania's Kubilius gets new EU defence commissioner role7 hours ago
-
Man City's Rodri warns of strike action over fixture increase7 hours ago
-
Boeing, union resume talks as strike empties Seattle plants8 hours ago
-
UK's Tortoise Media in talks to buy The Observer8 hours ago
-
Scottish government backs Glasgow to stage troubled 2026 Commonwealth Games8 hours ago