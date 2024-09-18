Open Menu

Man Utd Hit Barnsley For Seven In League Cup Rout

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 18, 2024 | 08:00 AM

Man Utd hit Barnsley for seven in League Cup rout

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2024) Manchester United crushed Barnsley 7-0 as troubled winger Antony scored his first goal this season and Marcus Rashford struck twice to extend his revival in the League Cup third round on Tuesday.

While United ran riot, Fulham made unwanted history as the Premier League club were beaten by second-tier Preston 16-15 on penalties after the tournament's longest ever shoot-out.

Languishing in 10th place in the Premier League after two defeats in their first four games, United were never in danger of an upset against their third-tier opponents at Old Trafford.

Rashford, Antony and Alejandro Garnacho all netted before half-time to effectively seal United's second successive victory after Saturday's Premier League win at Southampton.

Rashford and Garnacho each scored again after the interval and Christian Eriksen's double wrapped up United's biggest win since boss Erik ten Hag arrived from Ajax in 2022.

"It is the first time this team is playing together. Once we found our patterns we scored some great goals," Ten Hag said.

"We played with a lot of speed and were ruthless. The key was the right attitude and to be 100 percent concentrated.

"Last season was for everyone difficult, but we ended with the FA Cup. We hit our target and that is what we aim for this season, we want to progress."

Despite promising to take the League Cup "very seriously", Ten Hag made eight changes, with Manuel Ugarte handed his first start after the midfielder's arrival from Paris Saint-Germain.

