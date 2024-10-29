Man Utd sack Ten Hag, reportedly set to appoint Amorim

(@FahadShabbir)

Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Manchester United sacked manager Erik ten Hag on Monday after a disastrous start to the season and are reportedly set to appoint Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim as their next boss.

Time finally ran out for Ten Hag with United sitting a lowly 14th in the Premier League table after they suffered a fourth defeat in nine league games at West Ham on Sunday.

Despite substantial dealings in the transfer market before this season, one of the world's wealthiest clubs have won only one of their last eight games in all competitions.

Former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, a member of Ten Hag's coaching staff, was named interim boss.

But according to multiple British media reports, United will turn to Amorim, the 39-year-old Sporting Lisbon manager who is considered one of Europe's leading young coaches.

Sky sports reported United were prepared to pay Amorim's release clause.

Amorim was linked with the manager's role at Liverpool following the departure of Jurgen Klopp this year, but Dutch coach Arne Slot headed to Anfield instead.

The position of Ten Hag, 54, had been repeatedly called into question after United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe kept him on board following an internal review at the end of last season when the club finished eighth in the Premier League but won the FA Cup with a shock victory over Manchester City.

Ten Hag was even rewarded with a one-year extension of his contract to June 2026.