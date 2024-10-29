Man Utd Sack Ten Hag, Reportedly Set To Appoint Amorim
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 29, 2024 | 09:00 AM
Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) Manchester United sacked manager Erik ten Hag on Monday after a disastrous start to the season and are reportedly set to appoint Portuguese coach Ruben Amorim as their next boss.
Time finally ran out for Ten Hag with United sitting a lowly 14th in the Premier League table after they suffered a fourth defeat in nine league games at West Ham on Sunday.
Despite substantial dealings in the transfer market before this season, one of the world's wealthiest clubs have won only one of their last eight games in all competitions.
Former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy, a member of Ten Hag's coaching staff, was named interim boss.
But according to multiple British media reports, United will turn to Amorim, the 39-year-old Sporting Lisbon manager who is considered one of Europe's leading young coaches.
Sky sports reported United were prepared to pay Amorim's release clause.
Amorim was linked with the manager's role at Liverpool following the departure of Jurgen Klopp this year, but Dutch coach Arne Slot headed to Anfield instead.
The position of Ten Hag, 54, had been repeatedly called into question after United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe kept him on board following an internal review at the end of last season when the club finished eighth in the Premier League but won the FA Cup with a shock victory over Manchester City.
Ten Hag was even rewarded with a one-year extension of his contract to June 2026.
Recent Stories
No immediate constitutional amendments under consideration: Dr Shezra
Judicial reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Rana Ihsan
Lahore Youth Festival trials continue in Punjab Stadium, Alhamra Cultural Comple ..
957 arrested, 1,245 cases registered over smog-related incidents this year
Multi-Sectoral Action Plan made more effective for smog control
Death sentence awarded to four cops
PTI lacks direction, purpose, urged to assess its four-year performance
CM Maryam meets PML-N lawmakers in Hafizabad
Nationwide polio vaccination campaign launched
IESCO issues power shutdown programme
Pakistan wants to work together with Russia for regional & global peace, stabili ..
SACM Hamayun visits District Jail Abbottabad
More Stories From World
-
Rodri wins men's Ballon d'Or as Real Madrid boycott2 minutes ago
-
COP16 chair hails biodiversity attaining 'equal footing' with climate crisis22 minutes ago
-
Ohtani named in Dodgers starting line-up for World Series game three52 minutes ago
-
Retiring Popp signs off as Germany's first female football superstar7 hours ago
-
Man Utd sack Ten Hag, reportedly set to appoint Amorim7 hours ago
-
Sexual assault trial of French actor Depardieu suspended until March7 hours ago
-
Sacked Ten Hag a 'dead man walking' at Man Utd - Shearer7 hours ago
-
French PM Barnier 'operated on for cervical lesion': office7 hours ago
-
French PM Barnier 'operated on for cervical lesion'7 hours ago
-
Tens of thousands rally in Georgia after contested vote8 hours ago
-
Who said what on Ten Hag's sacking as Man Utd manager8 hours ago
-
Bolivia says Morales falsely claimed assassination bid8 hours ago