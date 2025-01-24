Open Menu

Man Utd Should Never Get Used To Losing, Says Fernandes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2025 | 01:00 PM

Man Utd should never get used to losing, says Fernandes

Manchester, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes said the club's fans should not lower their expectations despite the Red Devils struggles this season, particularly at Old Trafford.

Fernandes rescued his side with a stoppage time winner to beat an under-strength Rangers 2-1 on Thursday and close in on direct passage to the Europa League last 16.

United had lost four of their previous five home games, which prompted manager Ruben Amorim to declare his side "the worst" in the club's storied history.

"At this club, you need to win every game, you know that if you don't win games here it is going to be difficult, there are going to be tough moments," Fernandes told TNT sports.

"This is a massive club that is used to winning games. I hope that our fans never get used to losing games, even in this tough experience. I want them to feel like this team has to win every game."

A point away to Romanian side FCSB next week should be enough to secure a top-eight finish in the Europa League table for United and avoid the playoff round.

Amorim has been desperate to advance directly to the last 16 to give him some much-needed time on the training ground to imbed his ideas.

Fernandes has higher ambitions as he targets winning the competition in Bilbao come May.

"Today was important to get the win because we want to get through in the Europa League, we want to go to the final," he added.

"We want to be in the first eight so we avoid playing two more games."

United also struck late last week to come from 1-0 down to beat bottom-of-the-table Southampton 3-1 thanks to Amad Diallo's hat-trick.

And Fernandes called for his side to show more consistency rather than needing late heroics to dig themselves out of trouble.

"It is not about proving the character, we have to prove that in the 90 minutes, we can't only bring that out when we concede a goal or something goes against us," he said.

"We need to be consistent through the 90 minutes, it does not matter about the result, we always have to be trying to find a way to win the game.

"Unfortunately for us we conceded a late goal and had to score a late winner."

Recent Stories

Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explor ..

Brazilian Cinema in UAE: 'Ocean of Mothers' explores joys, struggles, power of f ..

35 minutes ago
 Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing glo ..

Davos 2025: IHC focuses on addressing pressing global challenges

1 hour ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister dis ..

Abdullah bin Zayed, Hungarian Foreign Minister discuss cooperation, regional dev ..

2 hours ago
 UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence ..

UAE role model in promoting tolerance, coexistence: Indonesian Ulema Council

2 hours ago
 SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 S ..

SAF announces winners of Sharjah Film Platform 7 Short Film Production Grant

2 hours ago
 653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN sa ..

653 aid trucks enter Gaza Strip in 24 hours, UN says

3 hours ago
Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest ..

Bank of Japan raises policy rate to 0.5%, highest in 17 years

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 January 2025

4 hours ago
 Tanay 8 Way crowned champion of UAE International ..

Tanay 8 Way crowned champion of UAE International Indoor Skydiving Championship

11 hours ago
 Joint UN vote scheduled for ICJ Judge replacement

Joint UN vote scheduled for ICJ Judge replacement

12 hours ago
 UAE finish second in 3rd stage of Tour Down Under ..

UAE finish second in 3rd stage of Tour Down Under in Melbourne

12 hours ago

More Stories From World